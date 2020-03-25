Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 890.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 289,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.21. The stock had a trading volume of 268,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,287. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

