Amon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $149.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Amon has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Amon has a market cap of $369,253.40 and $149.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Amon

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.