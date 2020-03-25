AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One AmonD token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $372,418.31 and $120,668.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02596976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00184961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,790,782 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

