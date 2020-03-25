Amoveo (VEO) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $26.68 or 0.00396400 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $7.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.36 or 0.04209638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

