Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00017172 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 122.8% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.04133779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,732,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,473,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

