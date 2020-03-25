Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 208,710 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3,478.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 208,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Universal Forest Products worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 122,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.71. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.