Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,588 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

