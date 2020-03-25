Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,994 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Arco Platform worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,760 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 373,029 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $964.57 million, a P/E ratio of -704.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

