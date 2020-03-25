Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 404,266 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,450,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,999,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,937,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

