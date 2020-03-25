Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 217,381 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,381 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Laureate Education worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

