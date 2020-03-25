Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 95,361 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Athene worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

