Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Ping Identity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PING. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 53.97. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

