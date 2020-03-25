Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

