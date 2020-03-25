Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pretium Resources worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after buying an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,777,000 after buying an additional 317,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Pretium Resources by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 218,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -0.01. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

