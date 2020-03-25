Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 265,046 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Bank of America lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

