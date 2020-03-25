Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

