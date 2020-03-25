Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 424,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $21,507,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

