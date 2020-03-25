Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,456,000 after buying an additional 580,058 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

