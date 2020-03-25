Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 2,787.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Skechers USA worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

