Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Rapid7 worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,726 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

