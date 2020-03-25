Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

