Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,565,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $326.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.36 and its 200-day moving average is $357.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.11 and a 1 year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

