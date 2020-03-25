Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,618 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.