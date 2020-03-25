Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average is $235.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

