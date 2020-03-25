Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226 over the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

