Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Markel worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,854,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,246,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $854.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,170.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,157.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

