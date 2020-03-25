Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,481 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,481 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Valvoline worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,083.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 152,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 270,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 132,803 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

