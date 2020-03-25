Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,326 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 382.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,326 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of IPG Photonics worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.