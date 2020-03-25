Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

