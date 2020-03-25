Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,541 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Toro worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

