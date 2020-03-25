Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,954 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

NYSE SNA opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

