Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,076 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ingredion worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

