Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,845 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Globe Life worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,276,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,178,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,063,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

