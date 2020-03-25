Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,890 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

