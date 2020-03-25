Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227,602 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of H & R Block worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

