Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Kforce worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

