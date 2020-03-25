Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. 608,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,338. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

