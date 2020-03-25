Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

