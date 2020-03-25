Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

