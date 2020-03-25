Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

