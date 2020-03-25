Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the lowest is $3.50. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $3.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $18.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $19.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.42.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. 474,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,953. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

