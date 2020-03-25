Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.88. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 7,465,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply