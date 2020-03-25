Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.88. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 7,465,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

