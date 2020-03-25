Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report sales of $4.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $8.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $20.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.30 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.00 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,472,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

