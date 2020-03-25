Analysts Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.12 Million

Analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report sales of $273.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.93 million and the highest is $273.31 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $280.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,087,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Endurance International Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 140.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the third quarter worth about $6,613,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

