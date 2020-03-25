Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMNB. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

FMNB opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $341,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

