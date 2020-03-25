Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

