Analysts Anticipate Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 741,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,298. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Joseph Loughrey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,932,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,630,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

