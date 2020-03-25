Analysts Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Himax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 948,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 1,786,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.30. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.