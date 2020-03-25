Analysts Anticipate Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is $0.01. Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Transcription Billing.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $117,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,853 shares of company stock worth $650,122. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 231,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.45.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.