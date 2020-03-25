Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,176,000 after buying an additional 70,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,174,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,819,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 919,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 108,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 885,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,193. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.